Inflation expected to impact coffee prices

(CNN) - That next cup of magic java beans may cost you a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee futures have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is severe drought and frost conditions in Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

