Half and Half for the Weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The weather pattern really has not changed this month of November. Overall we have seen some ups and downs temperature-wise and typical windy days. We go back up for the start of the weekend. With a lighter southerly breeze highs top 50 on Saturday. Sunday features a change in wind velocity. Strong WNW wind greater than40 mph is expected. This means colder weather from Monday. Thanksgiving week features more ups and downs but is generally fine for travelers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

