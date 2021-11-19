Show You Care
Grundy Center falls 19-14 to West Hancock in third straight championship game

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Logan Knaack tried to string together the winning drive for Grundy Center, but time expired on the clock handing West Hancock the 19-14 victory in the Class A championship game on Thursday at the UNI Dome.

Dayne Zinkula’s 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter got the Spartans within five points. Grundy Center would then get within the 10 yard line on the final drive. They tried to spike the ball with two seconds left on the clock, but the referees called the game.

Grundy Center finished the season with a 11-2 overall record. West Hancock finished 13-0 overall and claimed their second state title in the last three years.

