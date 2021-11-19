Show You Care
Former corrections officer at Iowa Medical Classification Center sentenced to prison for false declarations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Lashaun Calvin Lacy from Iowa City was sentenced to three months in federal prison for providing false declarations before a grand jury on Wednesday.

According to court documents Lacy was subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in the Southern District of Iowa about another individual regarding a health care fraud and false statements investigation. During his testimony, Lacy provided false information to the grand jury.

Lacy was ordered to serve one year of supervised release to follow his prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

