Dubuque health officials hosting vaccine clinics at schools

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque health officials are looking to make pediatric COVID-19 vaccines more accessible by bringing them to where children are. Staff at MercyOne Dubuque said reception for the vaccine has been good so far, but they are hoping they can get more children vaccinated by hosting clinics in schools.

Fifth grader Kyrah Pfohl was first in line as MercyOne Dubuque’s mobile unit made its way to Marshall Elementary. Pfohl said she felt a little nervous about getting the shot just two weeks after it was approved, but for her mother, it was a no-brainer.

“She knew as soon as it got approved she was gonna be first in line,” Kelly Giesemann, Pfohl’s mother, said. “With them being back in school full-time, she is told to wear a mask at school for one level or one barrier, but to have another barrier just makes me feel a little better that she has got an actual level of protection.”

Jess Smith, MercyOne Dubuque’s outpatient pharmacy supervisor, said medical center staff believe that bringing the RV out into the community will eliminate some barriers families might be facing when it comes to getting their kids vaccinated.

“We really believe the vaccine is our way out of the pandemic and access is definitely an issue,” she explained. “We held a clinic at the hospital, we held several clinics at the mall, kind of on the west end, so we thought it was really important to bring this to areas of town where transportation or access might be an issue.”

Smith said, through those previous clinics, they have noticed children get nervous when it comes to getting a shot. She said that is another reason why they are bringing the vaccines to schools, hoping children will feel more comfortable in a place that is like a second home to many of them.

”We know that going to a hospital, going to the doctor’s office, kids get nervous, kids get scared,” Smith added. “We try to make this a more comfortable environment, we have the RV which is pretty fun for kids to look at, so we try to make it a little bit more comfortable. We are here, we are at a place that is comfortable for them. They leave school, they can get their vaccine right away and move on with their day.”

Currently, 59 percent of all Dubuque County residents are fully vaccinated. MercyOne Dubuque staff said their plan is to eventually take these mobile vaccine clinics into other school districts.

