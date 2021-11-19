Deputy in Monticello home explosion identified, returns to work

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Sheriff’s deputy injured in a home explosion on Wednesday night has returned to work.

The Monticello Police Department said a man set off an explosion in his basement Wednesday night while police tried to talk to him.

The Jones County Sheriff said Deputy James Rickels received minor burns from the flash explosion.

He was taken to the hospital but released soon after, and is cleared to go back to work. He has worked with the department for more than two years.

There’s no update on the man who police say set off the explosion, identified as 62-year-old David Costello.

He was also taken to the hospital and is being held on a court ordered committal.

