Clouds build, winds pick up this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a steady buildup of clouds for your Friday. Winds will increase from the south with gusts over 20mph likely this afternoon. That will push our highs into the upper 30s north to lower 40s south. Tomorrow’s weather continues to look pretty good with a partly sunny sky and highs around 50 in most areas. Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front moves in which will ramp up the winds considerably. Sunday continues to look like a very windy day with gusts over 40mph common. There may be some scattered flurries as well, but the bigger impact will be the wind by far. Next week, quiet overall weather continues with some ups and downs likely. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

