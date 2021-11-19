Cedar Rapids Police K9 to get body armor donation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 Mac will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Mac’s vest is sponsored by The Human Society of the United States and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.