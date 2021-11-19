Show You Care
Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Alabama State, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Jordan Bohannon hit four 3-pointers to become the Big Ten Conference leader in that category and Keegan Murray scored 26 points as Iowa rolled to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State in nonconference action Thursday night.

Bohannon, who entered play tied with Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) with 374 made 3-pointers, scored 12 on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Murray made 10 of 16 with a pair of 3s. Joe Toussaint finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

