Ashley Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St women past Drake 98-76

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and No. 14 Iowa State pulled away from Drake for a 98-76 win.

Aubrey Joens added a career-high 18 points. Ashley Joens, who had her 32nd career double-double and 12th 30-point game, scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones took over.

Iowa State ended up going 15 of 36 from 3-point range with the Joens sisters both hitting 5 of 11.

Katie Dinnebier scored 19 for Drake.

