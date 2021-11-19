17 safety violations reported on Adventureland ride where 11-year-old died

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Inspectors with the Iowa Division of Labor found 17 separate safety violations with the ride where 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died and his brother was seriously injured.

The safety violations include improper repairs and inadequate records documenting the history of both repairs and ride training, evacuation training, and deficient daily ride inspection forms.

Adventureland released a statement through its attorney Guy Cook in response to those claims:

“The state’s report has factual errors, comments on matters unrelated to the accident...the report fails to acknowledge the issues cited in the order, if true, would have been in existence when the state inspector signed off on the ride following an inspection the day before the accident.”

The report also listed 11 specific issues that need to be addressed before the Raging River can legally reopen.

