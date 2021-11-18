Witnesses report explosion in Monticello; emergency crews on scene

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews - including law enforcement and first responders - are on the scene of a home in Monticello after witnesses reported hearing an explosion Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said emergency crews have been on the scene of the home in the 600 block of North Sycamore Street since around 8 p.m. Officials haven’t released any information but are keeping our crews in the area away saying the area isn’t currently safe. Several neighbors have been told to stay in their homes. At least one resident has been evacuated as the situation unfolds.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

