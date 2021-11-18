Show You Care
Windy again with colder temperatures on Thursday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get used to chillier temperatures, because our 9-day forecast contains quite a lot of them.

Highs today only reach the mid-30s, thanks to an air mass from Canada overhead. Northwest winds will remain strong through the daytime hours, making it feel more like the 20s.

Highs bounce back a bit on Saturday, before a storm system brings a slight shower chance on Sunday. Behind that system, some of the coldest air of the season arrives for the beginning of next week.

The early look at the Thanksgiving travel period looks quiet locally.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

