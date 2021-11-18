U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids convenience store 7Star Liquor and Tobacco Outlet has agreed to settle a dispute under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regarding an allegation that it refused service to an individual with disabilities because of her service animal.

Midwest Petroleum (doing business as 7star Liquor and Tobacco Outlet) agreed to adopt a service animal non-discrimination policy, provide relevant training to its employees regarding ADA, post signage indicating service animals are welcome, and pay $1000 in damages to the complainant as part of the settlement agreement.

“People with disabilities who are accompanied by a service animal are entitled to come and go freely in the community,” said Acting United States Attorney Sean R. Berry. “We are pleased that Midwest Petroleum has agreed to take steps to ensure that people who use service animals are welcomed and accepted.”

As part of its investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office determined that, on December 26, 2020, the complainant entered 7Star Liquor and Tobacco Outlet with her service dog. A Midwest Petroleum employee told the complainant that dogs were not allowed within the store. Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the complainant was forced to leave.

The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities by public accommodations, such as convenience stores. Among other things, public accommodations must allow people with disabilities the full and equal enjoyment of their goods, services, and facilities. They must make reasonable modifications to their policies, practices, and procedures to permit people with disabilities to be accompanied by service animals.

