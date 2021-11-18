Show You Care
UAW ratifies contract extension with Deere & Co.

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike against John Deere.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff and Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Auto Workers union members Wednesday voted to accept a contract agreement with Deere & Company, ending the strike that began more than a month ago. According to UAW 281 and 838, 61% of union members voted to ratify the contract while 39% voted against it.

“I’m pleased our highly skilled employees are back to work building and supporting the industry-leading products which make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” said John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Deere.

Local 281 in Davenport reports 77% of their union members voted in favor of the contract. UAW Local 838 in Waterloo reports 44% of their members voted for the contract while 56% voted against it. Local 434 in Moline reports 79% of their members voted in favor of the contract.

Workers are expected to start their shifts immediately, according to Deere. The third shift starts as soon as 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“John Deere’s success depends on the success of our people. Through our new collective bargaining agreements, we’re giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways. We have faith that, in return, our employees will find new and better ways to improve our competitiveness and transform the way our customers do their work. Together, our future is bright,” continued May.

The union on Friday confirmed that Deere made a “last, best and final offer” that included “modest” modifications to a second tentative agreement that the union rejected on Nov. 2.

The contract will affect over 10,000 employees at 14 John Deere facilities.

The second offer reportedly would increase wages by 10 percent immediately, then after that will alternate between 3 percent and five percent raises each year until the end of the contract. That offer was rejected by 55% of union members.

The modified agreement includes changes to Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives, according to documents posted Saturday by the UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.

On Oct. 10, 90% of union workers rejected a proposed six-year collective bargaining agreement.

Four days later, union workers went on strike.

Some employees on the picket line at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline said they voted “yes” to the third contract after voting against the second. They said the clarification on CIPP and filing grievances was the difference he needed to approve the contract.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on-air and online.

