Students protest at Coe College after Black trustee resigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alumni and students are protesting Coe College’s treatment of a prominent Black trustee who has resigned after criticizing the school’s recent presidential selection process as lacking in diversity.

Darryl Banks, a 1972 graduate who had served on its Board of Trustees for four decades, submitted his resignation last month, weeks after the board named David Hayes as the 16th president of Coe, a private liberal arts school in Cedar Rapids.

In a resignation letter, Banks described a tense Oct. 1 board meeting in which he said he articulated “diversity and inclusions concerns” about how the presidential search committee operated on behalf of trustees of color, and was called a liar in response.

