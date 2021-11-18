Poll: Plurality of Americans want Republicans to win control of House, Senate in 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A plurality of Americans say they want to see the Republican Party win control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden’s job approval rating has declined, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University national poll released on Thursday showed 46 percent of Americans want to see Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, while 38 percent did not. Another 16 percent did not offer an opinion.

The poll also showed, similarly, 46 percent of Americans want to see Republicans win control of the U.S. Senate, while 40 percent did not. Another 15 percent did not offer an opinion.

“An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball.”

While Republicans and Democrats still overwhelmingly back their own parties, a plurality of Independents sided with the Republican Party in this poll. It showed 41 percent of Independents wanted to see the Republicans win the House of Representatives, while 31 percent did not and 28 percent didn’t offer an opinion.

Forty-four percent of Independents said they want to see Republicans take control of the Senate, while 34 percent did not, and 22 percent didn’t offer an opinion.

It comes as President Biden’s approval rating continues to drop in numerous polls. This latest poll showed just 36 percent approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. That’s the lowest approval rating he’s received in a Quinnipiac University national poll. It’s also down from an October poll in which he received a negative rating, with just 37 percent approving and 52 percent disapproving.

In this latest poll, Biden received his lowest grades in four key issues:

Coronavirus response - 45 percent approve, 50 percent disapprove

Climate Change - 41 percent approve, 48 percent disapprove

Economy - 34 percent approve, 59 percent disapprove

Foreign policy - 33 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove

Americans also said he is dishonest (51 percent) and lacks good leadership skills (57 percent).

However, most Americans support Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure spending, with 57 percent approving and 37 percent disapproving. But that support dropped from the 62 percent approval on the topic received in the previous poll in October.

Most Americans also support Biden’s spending of $2 trillion on social programs, with 58 percent approving and 38 percent disapproving.

The poll asked an open-ended question asking what the most important problems to Americans are:

Division/polarization (11 percent)

The economy (10 percent)

Immigration/Border security (8 percent)

Inflation/High cost of living (8 percent)

Roughly six in 10 Americans say the nation’s economy is getting worse, while 21 percent say it’s staying about the same and 16 percent say it’s getting better.

Nearly seven in 10 Americans say they’re changing their spending habits due to increased food and gas prices, while 30 percent say the rising prices have not changed their spending habits.

The Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, according to 52 percent of Americans, while six percent say it has moved too far to the right. And 34 percent say it hasn’t moved too far in either direction.

The Republican Party, however, hasn’t moved too far in either direction, according to 43 percent of respondents. Thirty-five percent say it has moved too far to the right, and 13 percent say it has moved too far to the left.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.