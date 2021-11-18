One year after COVID-19 hospitalization peak, healthcare workers still exhausted

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - (KCCI) - It has been one year since Iowa hit its peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but people with the virus are still fighting for their lives.

And while data from Iowa’s Department of Public Health shows the numbers have dramatically decreased, health care workers say their struggle at work is still very real.

“Each and every day is a new day and we get up and we come to work and treat these patients,” said Julie Scebold, the nurse manager in Mary Greeley Medical Center’s ICU in Ames. “Again, it’s exhausting, because we feel like is it preventable with vaccination?”

On Nov. 17, 2020, Iowa had a little more than 1,500 people needing treatment for the virus.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, the newest data from the state shows 544 hospitalized patients.

“Those numbers are still high when we have a vaccine that’s effective and we know it works,” said Nola Aigner Davis, with the Polk County Health Department.

Around 56% of Iowans are vaccinated, according to state data.

Of those currently hospitalized, 413 are unvaccinated.

Scebold said a lot of the COVID-19 patients the team at Mary Greeley cared for last year were in the older population, but that isn’t the case this year.

“They seem to be coming in unvaccinated, young and younger, with some comorbidities or some other health issues,” Scebold said. “We feel like, if they would have gotten a vaccination would they still be here with us?”

