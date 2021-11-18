Marengo couple saves HACAP food pantry, continues to serve community

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At the start of the pandemic, the food pantry inside Iowa County’s public health building closed to visitors. That meant Carol and Dan Patterson had to start delivering food.

“Dan and I had to go in and box up all of the orders, carry them out and put them in cars and deliver everything to the senior citizens because REA couldn’t have contact with the community,” said Carol Patterson.

Eventually a small space on Court Avenue opened up. The couple applied to several grants in order to move the pantry and continue serving the community.

“It was an answer to our prayers really, because we could open up our doors, people could wear a mask and they could come in and choose their own groceries,” said Carol.

They moved in in June and have since been able to serve more people than ever.

“We could have an evening, late-afternoon pantry open for people who work and still might need to subsidize their groceries a little bit,” she said.

As they go on their seventh year with HACAP, Carol says they would do anything to help keep this location going for many years to come.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it and affiliated with it.”

To donate to HACAP, click here.

