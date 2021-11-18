Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marengo couple saves HACAP food pantry, continues to serve community

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At the start of the pandemic, the food pantry inside Iowa County’s public health building closed to visitors. That meant Carol and Dan Patterson had to start delivering food.

“Dan and I had to go in and box up all of the orders, carry them out and put them in cars and deliver everything to the senior citizens because REA couldn’t have contact with the community,” said Carol Patterson.

Eventually a small space on Court Avenue opened up. The couple applied to several grants in order to move the pantry and continue serving the community.

“It was an answer to our prayers really, because we could open up our doors, people could wear a mask and they could come in and choose their own groceries,” said Carol.

They moved in in June and have since been able to serve more people than ever.

“We could have an evening, late-afternoon pantry open for people who work and still might need to subsidize their groceries a little bit,” she said.

As they go on their seventh year with HACAP, Carol says they would do anything to help keep this location going for many years to come.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it and affiliated with it.”

To donate to HACAP, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Crews on scene in Monticello
Witnesses report explosion in Monticello; emergency crews on scene
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime

Latest News

Marengo couple saves HACAP food pantry, continues to serve community
Marengo couple saves HACAP food pantry
Theresa Greenfield
Ernst challenger Greenfield named to USDA post in Iowa
Central City closed
Central City’s schools closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Linn Mar Students tear down LGBTQ posters
Linn Mar students remove/damage LGBTQ posters