KCRG-TV 9′s Fill the Plate: fighting local hunger for the holidays

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV 9 is pairing up with HACAP to “Fill the Plate” this holiday season.

HACAP representatives say it’s important to remember hunger doesn’t just happen during the holidays.

“Families just want a sense of normalcy,” said Chris Ackerman, HACAP communications director.

With the increased need for their services during the pandemic, HACAP is trying to provide families with a sense of normalcy.

“To have that sense of normalcy to try and be with family or with be with familiar people to have some of those, you know, familiar items that you may have. On a normal Thanksgiving, it means it means a lot to those families,” said Ackerman.

1 in 9 Eastern Iowa children suffers from food insecurity. HACAP will be accepting monetary donations, as well as non-perishable food items at any of their local offices.

