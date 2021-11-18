Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Investigators say Iowa man killed in crash north of Fremont, Nebraska

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
Crews on scene in Monticello
Witnesses report explosion in Monticello; emergency crews on scene
61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.

Latest News

On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed,...
I-74 bridge to open next month, year late and $74M over bid
A Jones County Deputy is hurt, and a man is in custody after a home explosion in Monticello.
Deputy injured, suspect arrested after home explosion in Monticello
HACAP reports more than 37,000 people in Eastern Iowa don't know where their next meal is...
KCRG-TV 9′s Fill the Plate: fighting local hunger for the holidays
A bill that would award the congressional gold medal to 13 U.S. service members killed in...
Bill to honor US service members killed in Afghanistan passed