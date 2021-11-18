Investigators say Iowa man killed in crash north of Fremont, Nebraska
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.
