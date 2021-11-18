I-74 bridge to open next month, year late and $74M over bid

Show You Care
On Wednesday morning the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed,...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — The new Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is set to open next month, a year late and nearly $75 million over the original bid.

The Quad-City Times reports that a public ceremony is set for Dec. 1 to give residents walk-on access to the new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting Iowa to Illinois.

Officials say the twin-span bridge will open to traffic in the days after the ceremony.

The Iowa-bound portion of the bridge was to have opened by the end of 2020, while the Illinois-bound span was set to open at the end of this year.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has also authorized up to $74.5 million in additional construction costs, pushing the price tag to $396 million.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

