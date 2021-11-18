Hank Williams Jr., Tracy Byrd coming to 2022 Great Jones County Fair
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Hank Williams Jr. to the Great Jones County Fair Grandstand in 2022.
Fair organizers made the announcement on Thursday, saying the star will perform at 8 p.m. on July 21, 2022.
He’ll be joined by fellow country music star Tracy Byrd, a household name in his own right.
Tickets will cost $45, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9.
