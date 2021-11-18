Show You Care
Hank Williams Jr., Tracy Byrd coming to 2022 Great Jones County Fair

FILE - Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 19,...
FILE - Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 19, 2017. Williams, along with Dean Dillon and Marty Stuart, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Hank Williams Jr. to the Great Jones County Fair Grandstand in 2022.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Thursday, saying the star will perform at 8 p.m. on July 21, 2022.

He’ll be joined by fellow country music star Tracy Byrd, a household name in his own right.

Tickets will cost $45, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Click here, for more information.

