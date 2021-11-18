Ernst challenger Greenfield named to USDA post in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of former U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield to serve in a top agriculture position in Iowa.

Greenfield, the Democratic nominee who lost to Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst last November, was named Thursday as Iowa director of rural development. The position is in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She will serve as the chief executive officer of the program that offers loans, grants, and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development.

In the 2020 election, Ernst beat Greenfield by more than 110,000 votes, giving her a six percentage point margin.

