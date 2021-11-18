Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies are key but so far so good for the partial lunar eclipse. Early on Friday morning, eastern Iowa will get a chance to see this entire eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse begins at 12:02 and ends at 6:03, lasting some six hours. Look for the penumbra, the less dark part of the earth’s shadow first. It will be hard to notice a difference as the penumbra moves across the moon.

The more significant part of the eclipse begins at 1:18 am. This is when the umbra, the darkest portion of the earth’s shadow, starts its move across the moon. Maximum eclipse occurs at 3:02 am when just over 97% of the lunar surface will be covered. It is at that time that the moon may take on a reddish hue except for the thin sliver that is not covered. At 4:48 am the umbra leaves the lunar surface with the penumbra gone at 6:20 am officially ending the eclipse.

Lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to view with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed.

If you miss this one, the next one as long, will not occur until February 8, 2669. The next eclipse of shorter duration occurs on May 15, 2022. This will be a total lunar eclipse.

Happy stargazing!

