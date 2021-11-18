Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies are key but so far so good for the partial lunar eclipse. Early on Friday morning, eastern Iowa will get a chance to see this entire eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse begins at 12:02 and ends at 6:03, lasting some six hours. Look for the penumbra, the less dark part of the earth’s shadow first. It will be hard to notice a difference as the penumbra moves across the moon.

Caption

The more significant part of the eclipse begins at 1:18 am. This is when the umbra, the darkest portion of the earth’s shadow, starts its move across the moon. Maximum eclipse occurs at 3:02 am when just over 97% of the lunar surface will be covered. It is at that time that the moon may take on a reddish hue except for the thin sliver that is not covered. At 4:48 am the umbra leaves the lunar surface with the penumbra gone at 6:20 am officially ending the eclipse.

Lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to view with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed.

If you miss this one, the next one as long, will not occur until February 8, 2669. The next eclipse of shorter duration occurs on May 15, 2022. This will be a total lunar eclipse.

Happy stargazing!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Waterloo man says driver shot by police is his nephew
Waterloo man says driver shot by police is his nephew

Latest News

Lunar Eclipse
Crews on scene in Monticello
Witnesses report explosion in Monticello; emergency crews on scene
61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW ratifies contract extension with Deere & Co.
Beth Malicki - Sports pickems GOAT
Beth Malicki - Sports pickems GOAT