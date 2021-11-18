Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Jones County Deputy is injured and a suspect is in custody after a home explosion in Monticello.

The Monticello Police Department says it was dispatched after the Jones County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday night about a disturbance at 606 North Sycamore Street.

The female resident reported a disturbance with her husband who was threatening to blow up the house.

Police say an officer and a Jones County Deputy arrived at the residence, where they located 62-year-old David John Costello in the basement of the home.

Authorities were attempting to communicate with Costello when he ignited an explosion in the basement.

After the explosion, Costello was taken into custody. Police say Costello and the Jones County Deputy were both transported to Jones Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the injured deputy.

Police say Costello is being held on a court ordered committal.

The Monticello Fire Department also responded to and extinguished the resulting fire in the basement.

Police say surrounding residences were evacuated as a precaution. The Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit responded to assist in securing the residence.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Anamosa Police Department, Cascade Police Departments, Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Ambulance Service, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of State Fire Marshall, Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit, and Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.