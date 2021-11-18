Show You Care
Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa beat Southern 87-67.

Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Clark shot 2 for 9 from the field - including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers, but she was 11 for 12 on free throws.

Genovea Johnson led Southern (0-3) with 19 points. Kayla Watson had 12 points and Nakia Kincey had 10. The Jaguars were called for 29 fouls and Iowa was 33 for 38 on free throws.

