Chilly night for partial lunar eclipse viewers

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a chilly night ahead if you are hoping to view the partial lunar eclipse, but then we will squeeze in a few slightly more mild days into the weekend. Tonight, lows dip into the upper teens and low 20s under a mostly clear sky. Clouds look to increase after 2 or 3 am, right about the peak-eclipse time, becoming mostly cloudy on Friday. Even without much help from the sun, winds will be more southerly in the coming days, helping us to about 40 on Friday afternoon and about 50 on Saturday. This bit of mild air is quickly replaces by another arctic push with gusty NW winds Sunday and Monday and highs around freezing by Monday. Thanksgiving Day looks quiet but cool.

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime

Lunar Eclipse