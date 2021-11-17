Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It’s more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across the U.S. for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday

Latest News

The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by...
Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Striking Deere workers vote Wednesday on 3rd contract offer
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot