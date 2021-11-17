Show You Care
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recommends getting your child their first vaccination shot this week to be ready for the holidays

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is encouraging parents and families to get their child’s first COVID-19 vaccination shot this week so that they are fully vaccinated for the end of the year holidays.

“This holiday season, we all have one more thing to be grateful for: Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated,” says Theresa Brennan, MD, chief medical officer at UI Health Care. “It is truly a gift that more families will now be able to safely celebrate the year-end holidays with their loved ones thanks to the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine.”

More than 225 million American’s have already gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 15 million 12 to 17-year-olds and 1 million 5 to 11-year-olds. The most common side effect for those under 18 years of age is a sore arm.

“The more kids we can get vaccinated this week, the closer we will be to starting a new year with our kids safely in school, participating in activities, and maintaining a more normal lifestyle with protection from COVID-19,” says Brennan.

