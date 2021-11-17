University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recommends getting your child their first vaccination shot this week to be ready for the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is encouraging parents and families to get their child’s first COVID-19 vaccination shot this week so that they are fully vaccinated for the end of the year holidays.

“This holiday season, we all have one more thing to be grateful for: Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated,” says Theresa Brennan, MD, chief medical officer at UI Health Care. “It is truly a gift that more families will now be able to safely celebrate the year-end holidays with their loved ones thanks to the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine.”

More than 225 million American’s have already gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 15 million 12 to 17-year-olds and 1 million 5 to 11-year-olds. The most common side effect for those under 18 years of age is a sore arm.

“The more kids we can get vaccinated this week, the closer we will be to starting a new year with our kids safely in school, participating in activities, and maintaining a more normal lifestyle with protection from COVID-19,” says Brennan.

