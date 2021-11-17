UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital LifeGuard Air Ambulance receives accreditation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital LifeGuard Air Ambulance received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems, an organization dedicated to improving the quality and safety of medical transport services.

“We are incredibly proud of our LifeGuard flight team and this long-term program,” said Jordan Kelly, St. Luke’s LifeGuard program manager. “This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence, safety, and the steps we take to ensure high-quality patient care.”

LifeGuard Air Ambulance is now one of five air medical programs to earn the Commission’s accreditation in the state. Thousands of individuals have been helped by St. Luke’s LifeGuard Air Ambulance since it came into service 40 years ago in 1981.

