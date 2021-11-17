Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Typical November weather remains in place

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air continues to move south. The ups and downs of temperatures in November are playing out again today. Steady temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday fall overnight into the 20s, only recovering into the30s for Thursday and Friday. The gusty northwest wind is with us again on Thursday. A switch to a southerly wind for Saturday briefly brings us back near 50. Overall Thanksgiving week continues to look cool but quiet throughout the upper Midwest. Have a good night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cooler temperatures today, still a bit windy
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Back Down Go the Temperatures