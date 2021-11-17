Typical November weather remains in place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air continues to move south. The ups and downs of temperatures in November are playing out again today. Steady temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday fall overnight into the 20s, only recovering into the30s for Thursday and Friday. The gusty northwest wind is with us again on Thursday. A switch to a southerly wind for Saturday briefly brings us back near 50. Overall Thanksgiving week continues to look cool but quiet throughout the upper Midwest. Have a good night.

