Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead, and two others are hurt after a crash in Maquoketa on Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 5 p.m. when a Ford Fusion heading southbound on Highway 61 tried to turn left onto Hurtsville Road.
Troopers said the vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram that was heading north.
Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
State Patrol said 68-year-old Gary Schlapia and 61-year-old Michael Griffin died.
Both are from Maquoketa, and had been wearing their seatbelts.
First responders took a man from Elkader and a man from Edgewood to the hospital.
