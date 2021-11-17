Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead, and two others are hurt after a crash in Maquoketa on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 5 p.m. when a Ford Fusion heading southbound on Highway 61 tried to turn left onto Hurtsville Road.

Troopers said the vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram that was heading north.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

State Patrol said 68-year-old Gary Schlapia and 61-year-old Michael Griffin died.

Both are from Maquoketa, and had been wearing their seatbelts.

First responders took a man from Elkader and a man from Edgewood to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.