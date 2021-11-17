Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead, and two others are hurt after a crash in Maquoketa on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 5 p.m. when a Ford Fusion heading southbound on Highway 61 tried to turn left onto Hurtsville Road.

Troopers said the vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram that was heading north.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

State Patrol said 68-year-old Gary Schlapia and 61-year-old Michael Griffin died.

Both are from Maquoketa, and had been wearing their seatbelts.

First responders took a man from Elkader and a man from Edgewood to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

Latest News

RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.
RAGBRAI moves to first come, first serve basis for participants
Two people are dead, and two others are hurt after a crash in Maquoketa on Tuesday.
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussing why they should...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election
Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say too many people are coming into...
Patients with mild symptoms making long ER wait times at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics