Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Striking Deere workers vote Wednesday on 3rd contract offer

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 striking Deere & Co. workers are voting on a new contract offer from the tractor maker, but this third deal is strikingly similar to a contract that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.

The latest proposed contract being voted on Wednesday maintains the 10% immediate raises that the last deal offered, and it makes what the United Auto Workers union called modest changes to Deere’s internal incentive pay program for workers.

The disputed contract covers 12 plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas where the Moline, Illinois-based company’s iconic John Deere green agricultural and construction equipment is made.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday

Latest News

2019 Performance
Trans-Siberian Orchestra launches tour from Council Bluffs
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Poll: Majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance
The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussing why they should...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election
RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.
RAGBRAI moves to first come, first served for weeklong participants