Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

RAGBRAI moves to first come, first served for weeklong participants

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.

Registration is now open for the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports there will no longer be a lottery for weeklong rides.

Now, participation will be done on a first come, first served basis.

Organizers say the move will allow riders to start planning for the event the moment they pay their registration fee.

RAGBRAI will cap the number of weeklong riders to 10,000.

After that, people will be placed on a waiting list.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Poll: Majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance
The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussing why they should...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.
RAGBRAI moves to first come, first serve basis for participants