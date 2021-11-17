RAGBRAI moves to first come, first served for weeklong participants

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.

Registration is now open for the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports there will no longer be a lottery for weeklong rides.

Now, participation will be done on a first come, first served basis.

Organizers say the move will allow riders to start planning for the event the moment they pay their registration fee.

RAGBRAI will cap the number of weeklong riders to 10,000.

After that, people will be placed on a waiting list.

