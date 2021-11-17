Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is asking for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are asking for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” to be sentenced to a prison term of more than four years, followed by three years on supervised release.

Chansley, who has been in jail for nearly 10 months, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.
RAGBRAI moves to first come, first serve basis for participants
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict