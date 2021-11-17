Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of Iowans approve of the job Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing, including her handling of a few key issues, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll comes as the governor heads into the 2022 election year.

Gov. Reynolds’ approval rating has gone down 2 percentage points since September, but remains more than 50 percent. The poll showed 51 percent of respondents approve of her overall job performance, while 43 percent disapprove.

The poll also showed 56 percent of respondents approve of Reynolds’ handling of the economy, and 52 percent approve of her handling of the pandemic. And 52 percent of respondents approve her handling of schools and education.

See the full results of the poll here.

