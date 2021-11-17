Parents growing concerned over increased threats at Fairfield High School

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Authorities are investigating threats made to Fairfield High School.

On November 7th, Fairfield Community School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll shared in a YouTube video saying “all rumors or threats have been investigated by law enforcement and they stated that our schools are safe.”

But one parent tells KYOU there is another threat the community was made aware of. In a post circulating online, someone wrote “I’m shooting up the school tomorrow just letting you know. Don’t report this please.”

These threats come just days after the death of a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber. She was found dead at Chautauqua park and two students are now charged with her murder.

Fairfield Mayor Connie Boyer spoke out on Facebook about the death saying, “Our community has been shaken by the tragic death of Nohema Graber. It is important that the legal process be allowed to work to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. Local authorities are working with State partners to make this happen.”

She also added to, “Please refrain from social media dialogue and third party commentary. Please respect the system. We cannot be the information source or the media.”

KYOU has reached out to the Jefferson County Attorney and has yet to receive a response.

