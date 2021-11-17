Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mount Vernon Pharmacy gets creative to help kids feel comfortable getting COVID-19 vaccine

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The thought of getting a shot can be scary, especially for kids. That’s why Mount Vernon Pharmacy is getting creative to help ease the nerves of children in line to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Operations Director Roger Thompson is giving the shots dressed as a superhero.

Thompson had witnessed kids panic at the thought of getting their shot at previous clinics. So, at Wednesday clinic for the 5-11 age group, he came dressed as Captain America.

“Ultimately just trying to do anything we can to get the kiddos more comfortable and kind of take some of the pressure and the anxiety off getting the vaccine. Nobody likes needles so we’re just trying to think outside the box,” Thompson explained.

He told us he’s ordered a number of superhero costumes to wear while giving kids their vaccines. He’s already been Batman and Spiderman.

”I walked out as Batman as a young 5-year-old was crying and he just kind of, his eyes opened and his mouth kind of dropped and looked at his mom and said hey is Batman going to give me my vaccine? And he kind of just cheered right up, so it’s a good feeling,” Thompson said.

In addition to dressing up, he’s offering candy and is using a small massage-like tool while giving the shots to kids, so they don’t feel it as much.

In total around 20 children got their shots from Captain America at Wednesday’s clinic. Thompson said he plans to continue to dress up as a superhero at clinics moving forward. Parents can look for the clinics to be posted on the Facebook pages of Mount Vernon Pharmacy and Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Waterloo man says driver shot by police is his nephew
Waterloo man says driver shot by police is his nephew

Latest News

Beth Malicki - Sports pickems GOAT
Beth Malicki - Sports pickems GOAT
Linn County is using the funds to help with derecho relief.
Linn County awards $1 million to PATCH Program
EMS workers in Iowa hoping to become essential soon.
EMS agencies across Iowa preparing to become essential services
Libson-Mount Vernon EMS
EMS agencies preparing to be classified as essential