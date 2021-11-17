Mount Vernon Pharmacy gets creative to help kids feel comfortable getting COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The thought of getting a shot can be scary, especially for kids. That’s why Mount Vernon Pharmacy is getting creative to help ease the nerves of children in line to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Operations Director Roger Thompson is giving the shots dressed as a superhero.

Thompson had witnessed kids panic at the thought of getting their shot at previous clinics. So, at Wednesday clinic for the 5-11 age group, he came dressed as Captain America.

“Ultimately just trying to do anything we can to get the kiddos more comfortable and kind of take some of the pressure and the anxiety off getting the vaccine. Nobody likes needles so we’re just trying to think outside the box,” Thompson explained.

He told us he’s ordered a number of superhero costumes to wear while giving kids their vaccines. He’s already been Batman and Spiderman.

”I walked out as Batman as a young 5-year-old was crying and he just kind of, his eyes opened and his mouth kind of dropped and looked at his mom and said hey is Batman going to give me my vaccine? And he kind of just cheered right up, so it’s a good feeling,” Thompson said.

In addition to dressing up, he’s offering candy and is using a small massage-like tool while giving the shots to kids, so they don’t feel it as much.

In total around 20 children got their shots from Captain America at Wednesday’s clinic. Thompson said he plans to continue to dress up as a superhero at clinics moving forward. Parents can look for the clinics to be posted on the Facebook pages of Mount Vernon Pharmacy and Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids.

