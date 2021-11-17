Show You Care
Mount Vernon High School marching band is headed to Chicago

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - 90 students from Mount Vernon will be marching in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the school’s third time being invited to perform at the event over the holiday.

“We’ve just been real fortunate to be selected three times,” said Scott Weber, Band Director.

This is the largest group of underclassmen, with 67 freshman and sophomores, to perform on a national stage in Mount Vernon band history. Ellie Barkalow, Senior Drum Major, says she is excited for the younger students, and for her second performance in Chicago.

”We’re there to have fun. And yeah, we’re gonna be like marching down and being in the view of 1000s of people, but I don’t think they should be scared by that,” said Barkalow.

Students will leave Tuesday after completing a negative COVID-19 test. After marching in the mile-long parade Thursday the students will head back home to Iowa just in time for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s important that we get back early so that we can still celebrate. So while it’s, it’s a great opportunity to make wonderful memories during the holidays,” said Weber. “I think it’s also really important for our parents and our community, that we get our band back so that they can still have Thanksgiving supper with their families”.

