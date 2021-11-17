Marshalltown Police arrest man in connection with November 16th standoff incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:33 am on November 16th, Marshalltown Police responded to a private residence in the 900 block of South 3rd Avenue to check the welfare of an adult male who was reportedly feeling suicidal and was armed.

Uniformed police officers attempted to contact the subject of the welfare check and were immediately threatened with a firearm. The male subject refused to communicate with officers and made statements about shooting police officers. Crisis negotiators were on the scene and made immediate efforts to deescalate the situation.

A perimeter was set up around the area to protect the safety and well-being of neighbors and the general public. Because the area is directly adjacent to Marshalltown Community schools and offices, law enforcement and school officials determined that delaying the start of the school day was the best course of action.

The subject of the investigation was arrested on November 16th at 2:39 pm. 34-year-old Craig Daniel Maggard was arrested and has been charged with Assault on a police officer while displaying a dangerous weapon, harassment in the 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I and IV), and control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a prohibited person.

