Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.
The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot
Two dead, two hurt in crash in Maquoketa
RAGBRAI is making a big change for people who want to participate in the upcoming ride.
RAGBRAI moves to first come, first serve basis for participants
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict