Linn County awards $1 million to PATCH Program

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved $1 million to the Housing Fund for Linn County for the PATCH Program (Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners). The funding comes from Linn County’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The PATCH Program is a donation-based program that was established after the 2020 derecho to help low-to-moderate income Linn County homeowners with gap funding for storm repairs and navigating the home repair process with contractors. The $1 million funding will be available to help homeowners who live in Linn County and whose homes were damaged by the derecho.

“The PATCH Program has demonstrated its immense value and has proven to be a necessary program for our community. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I am grateful to have this opportunity to help the most vulnerable in our community,” Linn County Board of Supervisor Chair Stacey Walker said.

The program will help Linn County homeowners who were already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Linn County homeowners can apply for assistance through PATCH by contacting Waypoint at 319-366-7999.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.