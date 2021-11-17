Former walk-ons will headline Iowa senior day Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When Kyler Schott first learned he’d be an Iowa football player, he almost wasn’t ready for it.

“Coach (Reese) Morgan called me and they were already four days in, and he was like ‘hey do you want to come to fall camp?’ and I’m like ‘when?’ and he said ‘tomorrow?’” said Schott. “I was not in great shape I think that was my moment, I got here a week late into fall camp and it was not pretty.”

But the walk-on from Coggan adjusted, enough to impress head coach Kirk Ferentz, who put him on scholarship.

“I got a little emotional. Me and (Tristan) Wirfs were hugging, crying together.”

Schott is one of 16 seniors who will be honored this Saturday, it will be an emotional game for everyone, not just those being recognized.

“These guys have put in so much time, blood sweat and tears,” said junior center Tyler Linderbaum. “Hopefully we’ll go out there and get a win for those seniors.”

“Several seniors, like Schott, are former walk-ons. Jack Koerner and Riley Moss didn’t have any scholarship offers from Power Five schools, now they’ve grown into leaders of one of the best defenses in the Power Five.

“Jack and Riley both great leaders and great people for the team always bringing energy always helping the younger guys, helping me too,” said sophomore linebacker Jestin Jacobs.

“I never really thought about it till the season, and I’m like ‘holy cow I could almost be done this year!’” said senior cornerback Moss. “It’s nuts, but I’ve made a lot of memories and I’ve met lifelong friends, so it’s gonna be very special to run our there and be able to hug my parents.”

