Eastern Iowa food banks dealing with supply shortages and inflation while trying to meet community needs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Food banks across eastern Iowa have been struggling for the past year and half to stay in front of supply chain issues. That been the case at St. Stephen’s Food Bank, the Dubuque branch of River Bend Food Bank.

Mike Miller, president and CEO, said, because of those issues, donations also went down quite a bit, which meant the food bank must do a lot more food purchasing themselves.

“If they did not have anything to sell to you, they certainly did not have anything left to donate to us, so then we had to shift to kind of doing a lot more purchase of food,” he explained. “Lead times that used to be two to three weeks were taking two to three months. The truck would show up half full, we called and asked, ‘Where is the rest of it?’ and they would say, ‘That’s all we have.’”

Miller said, though, by planning ahead they have not had to deal with empty shelves yet, but now, they’ are facing a new issue: inflation.

“A case of peanut butter that in February 2020 cost us $12-something now costs us $17-something, so it is not just that increased need but the increase in cost to help meet that need,” he added.

Miller mentioned the rise in prices has forced more people to seek out help and food, which is why they are partnering with Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury to get the food out.

”It is a time when there is a lot of need,” Pastor Paul Amlin said. “You think about having lots to eat and play and go to the store and get whatever you want, but there are a lot of folks that that is not the case for. Our goal is to get food to people who could use a little bit of help right now.”

Amlin added he has also noticed how big the need is, as of late, thanks to their small food pantry.

”I think the need is greater this year,” he commented. “We have seen through our Little Food Pantry that we have on our parking lot that more and more people are accessing the pantry; it is getting emptied out about every day. I anticipate this will be a much bigger crowd of folks that are waiting for some food and a little bit of help.”

The food giveaway will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 20, starting at 8:45 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

Those interested in donating to the River Bend Food Bank or looking for help are encouraged to visit their website here.

