Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines police say suspects kicked in door, killed dog

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are seeking two people suspected in the fatal shooting of a dog that was protecting its owner during a home invasion early Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and her dog returned home from a walk. Investigators say two armed people kicked in the woman’s door, leading the dog to attack the intruders.

Police say that’s when one of the suspects shot the dog. The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital, but died of its injuries.

Police say the suspects fled, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Marlin Santana Thomas sex-trafficked six adult victims and one minor victim
Iowa Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking
A man has died after being shot by Waterloo police after they say he refused to exit his...
Waterloo police: Suspect shot, killed by officer after ramming patrol car Tuesday

Latest News

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Striking Deere workers vote Wednesday on 3rd contract offer
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss utility scams.
Better Business Bureau discuss utility scams
Dr. Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to explain two common conditions found in older...
Veterinarian explains common conditions found in older dogs
2019 Performance
Trans-Siberian Orchestra launches tour from Council Bluffs