Cooler temperatures today, still a bit windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on plenty of clouds in the sky today with highs generally in the 40s. In other words, a classic November day! We’ll be watching for colder temperatures to arrive later tonight into tomorrow with highs only into the 30s tomorrow and Friday. Look for highs into the 40s this weekend as another system approaches. That system may give us a few showers later Saturday night into Sunday and as that cold front passes by, we’ll have gusty wind again for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also trend colder into Thanksgiving week but at this time there’s no sign of any major systems in the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.