Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates participate in forum ahead of runoff election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two candidates in the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election are discussed why they should be the next mayor at a mayoral forum Tuesday night.

Amara Andrews and Tiffany O’Donnell advanced to the runoff following the Nov. 2 election.

Both candidates faced questions from a two-person panel, including TV9′s Beth Malicki.

The questions covered a range of topics over a 90-minute period, including how mayor and city manager relationships should work.

They also discussed why they’re running, but both women had very different answers.

“We’re at a crossroads, and I’m concerned that we’re watching cities around us pass us by,” O’Donnell said. “I’m thrilled for Marion. I’m thrilled for Coralville. I’m thrilled for Hiawatha, but I’m done sitting back on my heels, and that’s what prompted me to do this.”

Andrews said it’s about someone who can be a leader.

“They deserve someone who can lead by example,” Andrews said. “They deserve someone who will listen to their voices. They deserve someone who will amplify the voices of the underserved communities, and so that is why I’m running.”

The runoff election is set for Nov. 30.

