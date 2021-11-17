Cedar Rapids couple scams the scammers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A phone call from Montana, a promise of $17 Million and a new Mercedes. It all sounded too good to Patsy and Ken Deerberg, who knew they were being targeted for a scam.

Patsy, who took the first phone call from a Montana area code, said she immediately hung up a phone after the caller claimed she won the major prize from Publisher’s Clearing House. Publisher’s Clearing House said on its website it doesn’t it does not notify big winners on the phone and told TV9 it doesn’t have an office in Montana.

After she hung up the phone, Patsy Deerberg said the same phone number called back claiming they were disconnected.

“And this time I thought you wanna play? I’ll play,” she said.

Even though they knew it was a scam, they asked the scammer to send them proof in writing. The following day, according to the Deerberg’s, a package was sent through Fed-Ex with documents claiming Patsy Deerberg won $17 Million and a new car. The documents, which TV9 reviewed, had misspellings, different fonts and had wrong information. It cost the scammer about $15 to overnight ship the faulty paperwork.

Patsy Deerberg said it was fun to scam the people trying to scam them.

”I would love to be able to do it on a larger scale cause these people just make me so angry that they are so angry and so selfish that they have to go out and steal other people’s money,” she said.

Bobby Hansen, who is with the Better Business Bureau, said his group advises people to stop communicating with somebody once they know something is a scam. He said unless money is exchanged it’s hard to generate a police report. Hansen said people should be careful if somebody asks you to send money through the mail or through a bank account.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.