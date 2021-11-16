Show You Care
West Liberty man dies in Johnson County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 59-year-old from West Liberty is dead after a crash in Johnson County Monday night.

Iowa State Patrol said It happened on I-80 near Highway 1 at around 10:45 p.m. when Jay Statser was driving westbound and lost control of his vehicle.

Statser reportedly crashed into a bridge pillar for the overpass.

The crash remains under investigation.

